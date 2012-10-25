FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fighting erupts around Damascus ahead of ceasefire deadline
October 25, 2012 / 6:39 AM / in 5 years

Fighting erupts around Damascus ahead of ceasefire deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad’s forces fired heavy tank and rocket barrages at a Damascus suburb on Thursday, killing five people, opposition activists said, a day before a UN-brokered ceasefire is due to come into force.

The fighting in Harasta, just northeast of Damascus, erupted after rebels overran army roadblocks, they said.

On Wednesday an Arab League mediator for the Syrian conflict told the U.N. Security Council that Assad has accepted a ceasefire for the Muslim ‘Eid’ holiday starting on Friday.

An announcement by the Syrian authorities was expected later.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet

