Explosions in Syrian capital Damascus, casualties reported
November 28, 2012 / 7:03 AM / 5 years ago

Explosions in Syrian capital Damascus, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two explosions struck the eastern Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday and casualties were reported, activists and Syrian media said.

Addounia television broadcast footage of firemen hosing down the blackened and charred hulks of two vehicles after what it described as “terrorist explosions”. It said there had been deaths and injuries, without giving numbers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group which has monitored the violence since Syria’s uprising erupted 20 months ago, said the blasts were caused by two car bombs.

Editing by Pravin Char

