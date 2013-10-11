FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army retakes two Damascus suburbs from rebels
October 11, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian army retakes two Damascus suburbs from rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army troops and Shi‘ite militia fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad captured two southern suburbs of Damascus on Friday, killing at least 70 people, opposition activists said.

The militia, including fighters from the Lebanese Shi‘ite movement Hezbollah and Iraqi Shi‘ites backed by Syrian army tanks, combed the suburbs of al-Thiabiya and Husseiniya, a Palestinian refugee camp, after overrunning them, the sources said.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Angus MacSwan

