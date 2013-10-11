Syrian army retakes two Damascus suburbs from rebels

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army troops and Shi‘ite militia fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad captured two southern suburbs of Damascus on Friday, killing at least 70 people, opposition activists said.

The militia, including fighters from the Lebanese Shi‘ite movement Hezbollah and Iraqi Shi‘ites backed by Syrian army tanks, combed the suburbs of al-Thiabiya and Husseiniya, a Palestinian refugee camp, after overrunning them, the sources said.