Factbox: Fighting in Syria's capital Damascus

(Reuters) - Bombers struck at the heart of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule on Wednesday, killing three senior officials.

Following are details of significant protests and violence in the capital during the 16-month conflict in Syria:

2011

March 15 - About 40 people joined a protest in Old Damascus, chanting political slogans in a brief first challenge to the ruling Baath Party - the start of the uprising.

March 25 - Security forces killed three people in the Mouadamieh district of Damascus after a crowd confronted a procession of cars driven by supporters of President Bashar al-Assad.

July 15 - Syrian forces killed 23 civilians in the demonstrations that for the first time approached central districts of the capital, activists said.

November 16 - Army defectors attacked an Air Force Intelligence complex in Harasta on the edge of Damascus, in the first attack on a major security target. At least 20 security police were killed or wounded.

November 20 - At least two rocket-propelled grenades hit a Baath Party building in Damascus. The Syrian Free Army claimed responsibility for the first insurgent attack reported inside the Syrian capital.

December 23 - Twin suicide bombs targeted two security buildings in Damascus, killing 44 people. Syria blamed al Qaeda while the opposition blamed the government.

2012

January 6 - A suicide bomber killed 26 people and wounded 63 in the Maidan district of Damascus, Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar said.

May 10 - Two bomb blasts killed 55 people and wounded 372 in Damascus. A week later, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he believed al Qaeda was responsible.

July 18 - Fighting erupted in major Damascus neighborhoods for a fourth successive day. An army barracks near the “palace of the people”, a huge Soviet-style complex overlooking the capital from the western district of Dummar, came under rebel fire.

A bodyguard assigned to Assad’s inner circle detonated a bomb at a meeting of senior security officials, killing Defence Minister Daoud Rajha; Assad’s brother-in-law Assef Shawkat, the deputy defence minister; and General Hassan Turkmani, a former defence minister. Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar was injured. The Islamist rebel group Liwa al-Islam and the Free Syrian Army both claimed responsibility.