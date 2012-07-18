Syrian army artillery hit Damascus from mountain

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army artillery shelled the Damascus district of Mezze and Mouadamiya suburb on Wednesday, in an escalation of attacks against areas where rebels operate, after a deadly blast that killed three top military officials, activists said.
Artillery batteries stationed on Qasioun mountains overlooking Damascus started firing intermittently at the two districts at about 7:30 p.m.(1230 EDT), the activists said.
Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland