Shelling of Syrian town kills 25, activists say
December 16, 2012 / 5:23 PM / in 5 years

Shelling of Syrian town kills 25, activists say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed on Sunday when Syrian government forces attacked the town of Helfaya in Hama province with warplanes and artillery for the first time since February, opposition activists said.

A Youtube video showed at least three bodies lying in a street and several more inside cars, some disfigured beyond recognition. Body parts lay near walls and in a house nearby.

An activist who declined to be named said the town, a rebel stronghold, came under fire after insurgent fighters attacked several checkpoints just outside it.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer

