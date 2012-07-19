FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
250 people killed in Syria in highest death toll: opposition
July 20, 2012 / 1:38 AM / 5 years ago

250 people killed in Syria in highest death toll: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 250 people were killed in Syria on Thursday, an opposition monitoring group said, the highest death toll in a single day since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad erupted 16 months ago.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said 155 civilians, including 44 people in Damascus where pitched battles have raged for five days, and 93 security forces personnel were killed.

It said it was still gathering information on the number of rebel fighters who had been killed from sources on the ground and expected the overage death toll to rise significantly.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; editing by Andrew Roche

