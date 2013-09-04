FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria denies former defense minister defects: state TV
#World News
September 4, 2013 / 3:54 PM / in 4 years

Syria denies former defense minister defects: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Wednesday former defense minister Ali Habib had not left the country, denying reports of his defection.

“There is no truth to what the media has reported on the travel of former defense minister Ali Habib Mahmoud outside of Syria and he is still in his home,” Syrian state television quoted an official source as saying.

A senior member of the opposition Syrian National Coalition had earlier told Reuters that Habib had defected and was now in Turkey.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy

