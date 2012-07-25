FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian envoy to Cyprus defects to Qatar: SNC
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

Syrian envoy to Cyprus defects to Qatar: SNC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Syria’s envoy to Cyprus Lamia al-Hariri has defected and is now in Qatar, a member of the opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) said on Wednesday.

“Yes, she has defected and is in Doha,” SNC member Wael Merza told Reuters by phone.

In Cyprus, government officials said they had no information on whether Hariri had defected. “All we are aware of is that she is not in Cyprus,” a senior source told Reuters.

Separately, two sources in the Syrian opposition movement told Reuters Hariri had left the diplomatic mission in Nicosia on Tuesday, telling staff she was feeling unwell and was going to a doctor.

Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.