Syria PM defects, joins opposition: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Prime Minister Riyad Hijab has defected from President Bashar al-Assad’s administration and joined the opposition to his rule, a spokesman said on Monday in a statement broadcast on Al Jazeera television.

“I announce today my defection from the killing and terrorist regime and I announce that I have joined the ranks of the freedom and dignity revolution. I announce that I am from today a soldier in this blessed revolution,” Hijab said in a statement read in his name by the spokesman.

The spokesman said Hijab was in a safe place.