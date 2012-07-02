FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian general, soldiers flee to Turkey: sources
July 2, 2012

Syrian general, soldiers flee to Turkey: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Syrian general from an artillery division and seven officers were among dozens of soldiers, mostly serving in Homs province, who defected and fled to Turkey on Monday afternoon, a Syrian activist and Free Syrian Army sources told Reuters.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said on its website that 85 Syrian soldiers, including the general, were among those who were sent to the Apaydin camp in Turkey’s Hatay province.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Writing By Daren Butler; Editing by Michael Roddy

