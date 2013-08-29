FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad says Syria will defend itself against aggression
#World News
August 29, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Assad says Syria will defend itself against aggression

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al Rasheddin, Aleppo, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that Syria would defend itself against any aggression following reports that the United States and its allies were preparing military action in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

“The threats of direct aggression against Syria will only increase our commitment to our deep-rooted principles and the independent will of our people. Syria will defend itself in the face of any aggression,” state television quoted Assad as telling a delegation of Yemeni politicians.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Jon Boyle

