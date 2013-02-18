"Time has come" to refer Syria war crimes to ICC: Del Ponte

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights investigator Carla del Ponte said on Monday the “time has come” for the Security Council to refer war crimes in Syria to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for prosecution.

“We follow the chain of command to establish the responsibility of high political and military suspects for the commission of crimes,” she told a news briefing as the team released their latest report. “I think it is urgent that the ICC takes up this case of very high officials.”