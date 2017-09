A Shi'ite anti-government protester holds up a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against Israeli air strikes in Syria, in Sanaa May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria’s Information Minister denied on Thursday reports by the opposition that President Bashar al-Assad’s motorcade was hit by rebel rocket fire as he was on his way to a mosque in Damascus.

“The news is wholly untrue,” Omran Zoabi told Syrian state television.