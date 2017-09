Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends a news conference with Romania's President Traian Basescu (not pictured) at Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest in this November 10, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Friday that accusations by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that it has used chemical weapons were “lies and baseless.”

The Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that Kerry’s charges were a “desperate attempt” to justify a military strike against Syria.