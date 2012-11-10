Rebel car bombs rock Syrian town of Deraa

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 20 Syrian security men were killed when two explosives-laden cars drove into a military camp in the southern town of Deraa on Saturday, an opposition watchdog said, in what appeared to be a double suicide attack by rebel forces.

In a conflicting report, state news agency SANA said three bombs had gone off in the town near the border with Jordan, killing seven people in what it described as a series of terrorist attacks.

Suicide bombings by hardline Islamist militant groups have become a regular feature of the 19-month old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, though there were no immediate claims of responsibility for Saturday’s attacks in Deraa.

The UK-based opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the first car had driven into a Deraa military camp and exploded. The casualties were caused by the detonation of the second vehicle which followed it, the Observatory said.

Residents walk near damaged buildings in Al Mahata, near Deraa, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Al-Mutsem Be-Allah/Shaam News Network/Handout

The Syrian state media report did not mention a military target.

It said one bomb had gone off in a busy commercial street.

A second - a car packed with anti-tank mines which did not all explode - was set off near a government office, damaging it and nearby commercial and residential buildings, it said.

The Syrian government routinely blames foreign-backed Islamist militants for the anti-Assad revolt, in which the Observatory says about 38,000 people have been killed.

A suicide bomber killed around 50 members of the Syrian security forces in the province of Hama on Monday, the Observatory reported.