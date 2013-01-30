FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donors raise $1.5 billion for displaced Syrians: U.N.
January 30, 2013 / 3:29 PM / in 5 years

Donors raise $1.5 billion for displaced Syrians: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Donor countries have pledged more than $1.5 billion for Syrians displaced by nearly two years of fighting, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said, after a donor conference in Kuwait.

Ban told the final session of the one-day conference that the meeting has “reached its target” of $1 billion of aid for Syria’s neighbors hosting refugees and another $500 million to fund humanitarian work for 4 million Syrians afflicted by the civil war inside the country.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi

