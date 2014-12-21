FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says Israeli drone downed in Quneitra
December 21, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Syria says Israeli drone downed in Quneitra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Sunday that an Israeli drone had been brought down in the province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

State media said the drone was flying above the village of Hadar when it was downed. It was not immediately clear whether it had been shot down or had crashed.

Quneitra has seen heavy fighting between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels including al-Qaeda-linked fighters.

Israel has struck Syria several times since the start of the latter’s nearly four-year civil war, mostly destroying weaponry such as missiles that Israeli officials said were destined for their long-time foe Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon.

Syria said last week that Israeli jets had bombed areas near Damascus international airport and in the town of Dimas, near the border with Lebanon.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
