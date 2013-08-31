FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. weapons inspectors arrive in The Netherlands
August 31, 2013 / 3:18 PM / in 4 years

U.N. weapons inspectors arrive in The Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A plane carrying U.N. weapons inspectors who had been gathering evidence and samples relating to alleged chemical weapons use in Syria landed at Rotterdam airport in The Netherlands on Saturday, an airport spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said inspectors would return to the body’s headquarters in The Hague. He said the samples the inspectors brought with them would be distributed between various laboratories for testing.

The inspectors left Beirut early on Saturday in an aeroplane provided by the German government, the German Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

