FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebels capture army base in eastern Syria
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Rebels capture army base in eastern Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels captured an army artillery base in the eastern oil producing province of Deir al-Zor on Thursday, weakening President Bashar al-Assad’s control of the strategic region bordering Iraq, several opposition sources said.

“The Mayadeen military base fell at 8.30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. Eastern Time),” Abu Laila, an official in the Military Revolutionary Council in the province, told Reuters. He said 44 rebel fighters had been killed in the siege of the base.

“The whole countryside, from the Iraqi border and along the Euphrates to the city of Deir al-Zor, is now under rebel control.”

Another opposition source in contact with rebels confirmed that the base, 42 km (26 miles) south-east of the city of Deir al-Zor, had fallen.

The capture of the base follows that of a military airport 80 km (50 miles) to the south-east on the Iraqi border last week. Rebels have stormed several bases in the north and center of the country, indicating growing military strength, according to opposition sources and diplomats.

But no major city has fallen to the opposition and Assad’s airpower has ensured that rebels’ hold on many parts of the country remains tenuous. Attempts to bring rebels under unified command have made little progress.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, a tribal leader from the province said the fall of Mayadeen leaves Assad with three major army bases left under his control in the province.

The main road to Iraq, from the outskirts of the city to the border crossing of Albu Kamal, is now with rebels, he said.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.