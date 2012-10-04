FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt warns against Syria crisis spreading after Turkey strike
#World News
October 4, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt warns against Syria crisis spreading after Turkey strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt warned Syria's government on Thursday not to violate the borders of its neighbors and said it saw numerous dangers to the region if the conflict spread.

Egyptian Foreign Mohamed Kamal Amr made his comments in a statement a day after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five Turkish civilians, prompting Turkish artillery to hit target inside Syria killing several Syrian soldiers.

Amr said Syria should stop bloodshed on its own soil and "called on the Syrian government not to violate the borders of neighboring states, warning of the numerous dangers to the whole region" if the crisis expanded.

Egypt's newly elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has been an outspoken critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been building close ties with Turkey.

Reporting by Ayman Samir and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
