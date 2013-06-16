FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's army distances itself from regional conflict
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2013 / 7:59 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's army distances itself from regional conflict

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, the state news agency quoted a military source as saying on Sunday, a day after President Mohamed Mursi backed the idea of a no-fly zone in Syria.

“The Egyptian army is to protect Egypt and its national security only ... The Egyptian army will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will not be lured or used in any regional conflicts,” the military source said.

A military spokesman declined to comment.

The remarks came one day after Mursi cut all diplomatic ties with Damascus, backed the no-fly zone over Syria and said: ”Egypt, its nation, leadership ... and army, will not abandon the Syrian people until it achieves its rights and dignity.

A Syrian official statement described Mursi’s statement as irresponsible and part of what it described as a conspiracy against Syria.

The statement said Mursi was placating extremist Sunni clerics who are advocating a holy struggle in Syria to remove President Bashar al-Assad, who follows the Alawite faith, an offshoot of Shi‘ite Islam.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.