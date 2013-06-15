Egypt's Mursi calls for Syria no-fly zone

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi urged world powers not to hesitate to enforce a no-fly zone over Syria on Saturday, as he threw the backing of the most populous Arab state firmly behind the revolt against the Iranian-backed Damascus government.

The Islamist head of state had previously appeared somewhat less confrontational toward President Bashar al-Assad than Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. But in a speech to Sunni Muslim clerics in Cairo he said he had cut all ties to Damascus and demanded Lebanon’s Shi‘ite Hezbollah movement quit Syria.