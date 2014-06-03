U.S. condemns Syrian presidential election as 'a disgrace'

A man marks a ballot paper in the country's presidential elections in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned the Syrian presidential election held on Tuesday as “a disgrace” carried out by a government of President Bashar al-Assad that is “detached from reality” amid the country’s brutal civil war.

Syrians voted in an election expected to deliver an overwhelming victory for Assad but which his opponents have called a charade.

“Today’s presidential election in Syria is a disgrace,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a briefing in Washington.

“Bashar al-Assad has no more credibility today than he did yesterday,” Harf added.

She also referred to “the disgusting photos of President Assad voting, acting like this is a real election.”

Three years of war have killed more than 160,000 people in Syria.

“Detached from reality and devoid of political participation, the Assad regime’s staged election today continued a 40-year family legacy of violent suppression that brutally crushes political dissent and fails to fulfill Syrians’ aspirations for peace and prosperity.”