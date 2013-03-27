FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition opens first embassy in Qatar
#World News
March 27, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian opposition opens first embassy in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Syrian opposition coalition, recognized by the Arab League as the sole representative for Syria, opened its first embassy in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday.

In presence of Arab and Western ambassadors, the president of Syria’s opposition coalition, Moaz Alkhatib and Qatari Khalid al-Atiyah, state minister for foreign affairs, cut the ribbon at the entrance to the embassy.

The national anthem of Qatar and Syria played as Qatari and Syrian opposition figures stood underneath the Syrian opposition’s flag framed in red, green, white and black balloons.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jon Boyle

