Mortar shell hits Russian embassy compound in Damascus: monitoring group
September 22, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

Mortar shell hits Russian embassy compound in Damascus: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A mortar shell landed in the compound of the Russian embassy in central Damascus on Sunday but there was no immediate report of casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rebels fighting to overthrow Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad have launched several mortar and rocket attacks in recent months into the centre of the Syrian capital, where many embassies and senior Syrian officials are based.

The Russian mission was damaged in February when a car bomb exploded nearby on a busy Damascus highway, killing 50 people. No one was wounded at the embassy, but that blast blew out windows in the building, Russian officials said.

Editing by Louise Ireland

