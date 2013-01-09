FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian president's speech recycles failed initiatives: U.N. envoy
#World News
January 9, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Syrian president's speech recycles failed initiatives: U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - International peace envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi dismissed a speech by Bashar al-Assad, saying the Syrian president’s proposal to end the crisis was no better than previous failed initiatives.

“I‘m afraid what has come out is very much a repeat of previous initiatives that obviously did not work ... it’s not really different and perhaps is even more sectarian and one-sided,” he told the BBC.

“The time of reforms granted magnanimously from above has passed. People want to have a say in how they are governed and they want to take hold of their own future.” (Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

