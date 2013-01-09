Syrian president's speech recycles failed initiatives: U.N. envoy

BEIRUT (Reuters) - International peace envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi dismissed a speech by Bashar al-Assad, saying the Syrian president’s proposal to end the crisis was no better than previous failed initiatives.

“I‘m afraid what has come out is very much a repeat of previous initiatives that obviously did not work ... it’s not really different and perhaps is even more sectarian and one-sided,” he told the BBC.

"The time of reforms granted magnanimously from above has passed. People want to have a say in how they are governed and they want to take hold of their own future."