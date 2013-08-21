EU wants immediate probe of alleged Syria chemical attack

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called for a “thorough and immediate” investigation of an alleged chemical attack in Syria after Syrian rebels said hundreds of people were killed on Wednesday in a gas attack and shelling by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

“We have seen with grave concern the reports of the possible use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. Such accusations should be immediately and thoroughly investigated,” a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

“The EU reiterates that any use of chemical weapons, by any side in Syria, would be totally unacceptable.”