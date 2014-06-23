FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU imposes sanctions on 12 Syrian ministers
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

EU imposes sanctions on 12 Syrian ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose an asset freeze and travel ban on 12 Syrian government ministers, accusing them of “responsibility for serious human rights violations”.

The ministers’ names will only be published in the EU’s Official Journal on Tuesday, when the sanctions will take effect, the EU said in a statement.

The decision brings to 191 the number of people targeted by EU sanctions on Syria, which has been plunged into civil war for the last three years. Fifty-three companies or other organizations, including the central bank of Syria, remain under an EU asset freeze.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.