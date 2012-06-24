FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU foreign ministers to discuss Syria on Monday: source
June 24, 2012 / 12:33 PM / in 5 years

EU foreign ministers to discuss Syria on Monday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will discuss the heightening crisis in Syria when the council meets in Luxembourg on Monday, a Spanish government source said on Sunday.

“The subject of Syria was already on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, so they’ll have a chance to talk about this before the NATO meeting on Tuesday,” the source said.

Envoys from NATO member states will meet on Tuesday after Turkey requested consultations over the downing of its military jet by Syria, a NATO spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
