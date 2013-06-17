FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad says Europe will 'pay price' if it arms rebels: newspaper
#World News
June 17, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 4 years

Assad says Europe will 'pay price' if it arms rebels: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe will “pay the price” if it delivers arms to rebel forces in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with a German newspaper.

“If the Europeans deliver weapons, the backyard of Europe will become terrorist and Europe will pay the price for it,” he said in an advance extract of an interview due to be published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday.

He also warned that delivering arms would result in the export of “terrorism” to Europe.

In his first comments since the United States announced on Thursday that they would be supplying military aid to rebels fighting for his overthrow, Assad said: “Terrorists will gain experience in combat and return with extremist ideologies.”

Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
