FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Damascus, rebels coordinate to let 1,800 civilians flee siege
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Damascus, rebels coordinate to let 1,800 civilians flee siege

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - A rare moment of coordination between the Syrian government and rebels enabled 1,800 civilians to flee a besieged town on the edge of Damascus on Tuesday, but thousands remain trapped with little food, water or medicine.

A source in the Ministry for Social Affairs said the evacuation from Mouadamiya had gone ahead with the help of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and some civil groups.

“I was living in terror and now I am free and safe with the army, thank God,” a resident of Mouadamiya told a Reuters reporter on condition of anonymity. “There is no food or water. We got out with a new spirit now.”.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have used sieges to root out rebels from residential areas during the civil war that has cost more than 100,000 lives and displaced millions.

The government says the residents of Mouadamiya are being “held hostage” by terrorists.

Volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carry a sick man as Syrian families leave the besieged town of al-Moadamiyeh, which is controlled by opposition fighters, in Damascus countryside October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

This is the third such evacuation from Mouadamiya and the United Nations says 3,000 women and children have already left.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The opposition says 12,000 people face starvation and death in the town, which they describe as 90 percent destroyed.

International pressure has mounted on Syrian authorities to open humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to besieged civilians but relief agencies say they have not been granted access.

Mother Fadia Lahham, a nun who helped organize Tuesday’s evacuation, said she was working to rescue all the civilians.

“The minister of social affairs ... volunteers, our team, the people of Mouadamiya, outside and inside, the opposition and even the security services ... have contributed,” she said.

Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.