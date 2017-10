Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (L) meets with new Defense Minister, General Daoud Rajha, in Damascus August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Defense Minister Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on Wednesday, state television said.

“The Minister of Defense was killed by the terrorist bombing that targeted the national security building,” it added.