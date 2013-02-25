FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five killed by Damascus car bomb: monitor group
#World News
February 25, 2013 / 7:39 PM / 5 years ago

Five killed by Damascus car bomb: monitor group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Five members of Syria’s security forces were killed by a car bomb in eastern Damascus on Monday, and the blast was followed by heavy clashes between rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring group said.

The force of the explosion in the Qaboun neighborhood shook the Syrian capital at around 9 p.m., residents said.

State television and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has monitored the violence in Syria since the uprising against Assad erupted nearly two years ago, said the blast was caused by a car bomb.

The Observatory said rebels were clashing with security forces and that mortars had been fired in the area.

Monday’s blast followed a series of car bombs in the capital on Thursday, the biggest of which killed at least 60 people in the Mazraa district of Damascus, according to activists.

Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
