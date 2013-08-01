FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion in Syrian city of Homs kills 40: monitoring group
#World News
August 1, 2013 / 1:58 PM / in 4 years

Explosion in Syrian city of Homs kills 40: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Forty people were killed and at least 120 people were wounded in an explosion at a weapons cache in the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday, a group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad said.

The explosion occurred in the south-eastern district of Wadi al-Dhahab, which the army has taken over, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The group has a network of sources in the opposition and state security forces.

The Observatory said the casualties were soldiers and civilians and that some of the wounded were in a critical condition.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
