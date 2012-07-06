FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defection shows Assad rule unsustainable: Fabius
July 6, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Defection shows Assad rule unsustainable: Fabius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday that the defection of a Syrian general who had been close to President Bashar al-Assad showed that Assad’s rule was unsustainable.

“Everybody considers this to be a blow for the government,” Fabius told a news conference after a meeting of foreign ministers from Western and Arab states with Syrian opposition rebels. “(It) means that his close entourage is beginning to understand that the regime is unsustainable.”

Fabius, who earlier confirmed the defection of Manaf Tlas, a brigade commander in Syria’s Republican Guard who went to military college with Assad, said he had no further information on his whereabouts.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

