FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Response to Syrian chemical arms use would be massive: France
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Response to Syrian chemical arms use would be massive: France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Any use of chemical or bacterial weapons by government forces in Syria would trigger a “massive and lightning fast” response from the West, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

”We talk about this, in particular with our American and British partners, and follow it closely on a day-to-day basis.

“Our response ... would be massive and lightning fast,” Fabius told BFM television, saying chemical weapons were a “big, big risk” in the Syrian crisis.

Paris and Washington have said that despite the deadlock at the United Nations Security Council over taking firm action to stem the crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad’s army on a 17-month-old uprising, the use of chemical weapons would be justification for a military intervention.

Syria acknowledged in July that it had chemical and biological weapons, prompting U.S. President Barack Obama to threaten “enormous consequences” if Damascus even moved such weapons in a menacing way.

Asked whether Western powers agreed on what form a response to the use of chemical weapons could take, Fabius said he believed they would be united.

“Russia has been very firm on this point and the Chinese have the same position,” he added.

Assad, who is backed by Shi‘ite Iran and its Hezbollah Lebanese proxy, has lost control of rural areas in northern, eastern and southern regions of Syria and is using helicopter gunships and fighter jets to try to subdue the opposition.

Reporting by Vicky Buffery; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.