September 9, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

Fiji says 45 peacekeepers held by Syrian rebels to be released soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SUVA (Reuters) - The head of the Fijian army said on Wednesday he expected 45 Fijian peacekeepers seized by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front on the Golan Heights two weeks ago would be released within days.

“Al Nusra has confirmed to the UN headquarters in New York that the Fijian peacekeepers will be released within the next few days,” Brigadier General Mosese Tikoitoga told a media conference in the Fijian capital, Suva.

Reporting by Malakai Veisamasama; Writing by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait

