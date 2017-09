JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Fijian peacekeepers, released by Syria rebels on Thursday, crossed into Israeli-held territory on the Golan Heights, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

“We opened the border and they entered,” the spokeswoman said, without giving any numbers.

The United Nations said all 45 Fijians, who had been held by al Qaeda-backed Nusra Front fighters for the past two weeks, had been released.