U.S.-Russia deal says nothing about use of force: Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (back to camera) negotiate ongoing problems in Syria, while seated with their senior aides by the swimming pool at a hotel in Geneva September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal contains nothing about the potential use of force if Syria fails to comply, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

But U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said there was no pre-agreement on what action the U.N. Security Council might take if Syria fails to comply with the plan, which envisages a complete destruction of its chemical weapons by mid-2014.