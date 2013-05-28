FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says can arm Syrian rebels now but no immediate plans
#World News
May 28, 2013 / 1:24 PM / in 4 years

France says can arm Syrian rebels now but no immediate plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it reserved the right to send arms immediately to Syrian rebels fighting a two-year-old insurgency but had no plans to do so, despite an agreement by European countries to put off potential deliveries until August 1.

French foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told reporters Paris hoped there would be a breakthrough in finding a political solution over the next two months, but that the EU decision was a political declaration that had no legal basis.

When asked if that meant France could deliver weapons before August 1 if it deemed it necessary, Lalliot said: “Yes.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Louise Ireland

