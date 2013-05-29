France says as many as 4,000 Hezbollah militants fighting in Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday its intelligence services believed there were as many as 4,000 guerillas from Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army.

“As far as Hezbollah militants present in the battlefield, the figures range from 3,000 to 10,000, our estimates are between 3,000 and 4000,” Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told lawmakers.

The United Nations’ human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Wednesday that a dramatic increase in the role of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants backing Syrian government forces was inflaming regional tensions, without quoting any numbers.