France's Hollande says U.N. Syria report likely released next week

French President Francois Hollande speaks to the media during a news conference at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

NICE (Reuters) - A U.N. weapons inspectors’ report on chemical arms use in Syria is likely to be handed in at the end of next week, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

“When the (U.S.) Congress will have voted on Thursday or Friday and when we will have the inspectors’ report, likely at the end of the week, a decision will have to be made,” Hollande said, speaking from the southeastern city of Nice.