France says "murderer" Assad must quit power

PARIS (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad is murdering the Syrian people and must step down from power as soon as possible, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in remarks published on Tuesday.

“Bashar al-Assad is the murderer of his people. He must relinquish power. The sooner the better,” Fabius said in an interview with French daily Le Monde.

His comments came as U.N. peace envoy Kofi Annan met Assad in Damascus in an attempt to salvage a U.N.-brokered peace plan after more than 100 civilians were massacred on Friday in the town of Houla.