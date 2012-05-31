FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France still working in U.N. framework on Syria
#World News
May 31, 2012 / 11:19 AM / in 5 years

France still working in U.N. framework on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is willing to consider all options for resolving the crisis in Syria but only within the framework of the United Nations Security Council, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Asked about comments by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, on Wednesday suggesting that member states may end up having to act independently if the Council does not swift action to end the crisis, the ministry said that special envoy Kofi Annan’s peace plan was a last chance solution.

“France supports the UN special envoy and Arab League’s plan, without ruling out any option for ending the crisis, within the framework of the Security Council,” the ministry said in its daily press briefing.

Reporting By Catherine Bremer; editing by Daniel Flynn

