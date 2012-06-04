FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria crisis must be contained, French minister says
June 4, 2012 / 1:29 PM / 5 years ago

Syria crisis must be contained, French minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Syrian regime will collapse under the weight of the crisis which must be prevented from spreading to neighboring countries like Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

“France has an attachment to Lebanon and we very strongly wish to avoid a situation where the people of Lebanon suffer anew from what is happening Syria,” Fabius told a news conference after meeting his German counterpart in Berlin.

Fabius and Germany’s Guido Westerwelle said both governments were trying to urge Russia to step up its pressure on Syria.

A May 25 massacre of at least 108 people, nearly half of them children, in the Houla area of Syria’s Homs province dealt a possibly fatal blow to U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s proposed ceasefire, which was supposed to take effect on April 12 but never did.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Gareth Jones, writing by Annika Breidthardt

