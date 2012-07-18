France says Damascus attack important, urges political solution

PARIS (Reuters) - The attack on a security building in Damascus on Wednesday showed the need for an urgent political solution in Syria, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday.

“This act is of great importance,” Fabius said ahead of an hearing in the upper house of parliament. “Given this degree of violence, it means that it is necessary and urgent to find a political transition that allows the Syrian people to have a government that expresses its aspirations.”

He said France would continue to push for this at the United Nations Security Council, which is due to vote on a resolution on Syria later on Wednesday.