FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

France to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will chair a ministerial meeting of U.N. Security Council members on August 30 that will focus mainly on the humanitarian situation in Syria and in neighboring countries, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“By bringing together its Security Council partners, France wants to demonstrate its support for the Syrian people, its growing worries about regional stability and its attachment to a transition toward a democratic, pluralistic system,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

France holds the month-long rotating chairmanship of the U.N. Security Council.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Roger Atwood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.