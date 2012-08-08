France to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France will chair a ministerial meeting of U.N. Security Council members on August 30 that will focus mainly on the humanitarian situation in Syria and in neighboring countries, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“By bringing together its Security Council partners, France wants to demonstrate its support for the Syrian people, its growing worries about regional stability and its attachment to a transition toward a democratic, pluralistic system,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

France holds the month-long rotating chairmanship of the U.N. Security Council.