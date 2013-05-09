France wants U.N. to label Syria's al-Nusra Front a terrorist group

PARIS (Reuters) - The United Nations should declare Syria’s Islamist militant al-Nusra Front a terrorist organization to differentiate it from other Syrian rebel groups, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.

France wants to bolster the opposition Syrian National Coalition, while pushing it to expand, unify and guarantee that a new government in Damascus would respect the rights of all communities, Fabius said in an interview with Le Monde daily.

The U.N. Security Council has already looked informally at whether to impose sanctions on Nusra after it pledged allegiance last month to al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri. The U.S. State Department designated it a terrorist organization in December.

“To avoid any ambiguity, we propose classifying the al-Nusra Front as a terrorist organization at U.N. level,” Fabius said.

The militant Islamist element of the Syrian conflict poses a quandary for Western powers that favor the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad but are alarmed by Sunni Muslim jihadi fighters whose fiercely anti-Shi‘ite ideology has fuelled sectarian tensions in the Middle East.

Fabius said France still hoped for a political solution and backed plans for an international conference including Russia and the United States that would pick up from a meeting in Geneva in June 2012 which failed to resolve the crisis.

The European Union should keep exploring how to ease its arms embargo on Syria without risking weapons reaching the wrong hands, Fabius said, while the West should decide how respond if it is confirmed that Assad’s army is using chemical weapons.

“We must move and move fast,” he said. “If we don’t halt this conflict, we’re looking at the country imploding.”