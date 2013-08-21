FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges U.N. to visit site of reported gas attack in Syria
August 21, 2013 / 11:55 AM / in 4 years

France urges U.N. to visit site of reported gas attack in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande visits the IXBlue company in Marly-le-Roi near Paris, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called on United Nations inspectors to visit the site of an alleged chemical attack near Damascus on Wednesday that opposition groups say killed hundreds of people, the government spokeswoman said.

“With regard to the information coming out of Syria, the president asks that the U.N. goes to the site,” Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a weekly news briefing.

If confirmed, it would be by far the worst reported use of chemical weapons in the two-year-old Syrian conflict. A team of U.N. chemical weapons experts arrived in Syria three days ago.

Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Janet Lawrence

